Intech Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 33,717 EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 33,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,415,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in EPR Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in EPR Properties by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,061,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,414,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in EPR Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,761,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in EPR Properties by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 39,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 5,091 shares in the last quarter. 74.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPR Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EPR opened at $49.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 11.12 and a current ratio of 11.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 1.75. EPR Properties has a fifty-two week low of $39.65 and a fifty-two week high of $50.26.

EPR Properties Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is 168.47%.

EPR has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James raised shares of EPR Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on EPR Properties from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded EPR Properties from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on EPR Properties from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.06.

Insider Activity at EPR Properties

In related news, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $46,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,964,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other EPR Properties news, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 1,000 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $46,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,964,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Gwendolyn Mary Johnson sold 592 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total value of $25,941.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,279.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties Profile

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

Featured Articles

