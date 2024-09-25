Intech Investment Management LLC Has $1.46 Million Stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 468.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,573 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UNM. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 9,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, XML Financial LLC raised its stake in Unum Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 19,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Unum Group

In other Unum Group news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 67,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total value of $3,727,369.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,065,868 shares in the company, valued at $58,601,422.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 10,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total value of $541,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,507,464.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 67,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total value of $3,727,369.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,065,868 shares in the company, valued at $58,601,422.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Unum Group Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:UNM opened at $57.41 on Wednesday. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $41.75 and a 52 week high of $58.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.78. The firm has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.14. Unum Group had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. Unum Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Unum Group will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 30th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Unum Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 24.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Unum Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays started coverage on shares of Unum Group in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Unum Group from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Unum Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.90.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

