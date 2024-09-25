Intech Investment Management LLC Invests $1.18 Million in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,471 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVAV. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in AeroVironment during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 401 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the second quarter valued at about $95,000. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on AVAV shares. Baird R W raised AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of AeroVironment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.20.

AeroVironment Price Performance

Shares of AVAV opened at $197.82 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $180.94 and its 200-day moving average is $177.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 89.11 and a beta of 0.50. AeroVironment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.67 and a fifty-two week high of $224.00.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.28. AeroVironment had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The firm had revenue of $189.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at AeroVironment

In other news, CEO Wahid Nawabi sold 9,867 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.23, for a total transaction of $1,669,792.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,904,723.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other AeroVironment news, CFO Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell sold 511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.45, for a total value of $91,187.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,807,052.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wahid Nawabi sold 9,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.23, for a total transaction of $1,669,792.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,904,723.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,287 shares of company stock worth $1,928,305 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AeroVironment Company Profile

(Free Report)

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.