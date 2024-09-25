Intech Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COKE. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 27.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 13,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 4th quarter worth about $1,075,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 1st quarter valued at about $587,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 9.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 10,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,112,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Cola Co Coca sold 598,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.00, for a total transaction of $553,722,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,883,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,742,280,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

COKE opened at $1,293.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,252.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,046.93. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a twelve month low of $614.22 and a twelve month high of $1,376.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65 and a beta of 0.82.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $20.71 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 44.83%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.59%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

