Intech Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 30,770 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scharf Investments LLC grew its holdings in Gentex by 36,001.4% during the second quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 2,278,357 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $76,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272,046 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 301.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,568,775 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $83,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929,150 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Gentex by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,728,378 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $285,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905,356 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Gentex by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 4,677,655 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $168,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,898 shares during the period. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gentex by 287.7% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 1,204,152 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $43,494,000 after purchasing an additional 893,552 shares in the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gentex news, major shareholder Corp Gentex purchased 3,152,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $15,762,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,463,808 shares in the company, valued at $32,319,040. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GNTX shares. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Gentex from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Gentex from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group began coverage on Gentex in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Gentex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gentex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.86.

Gentex Trading Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $30.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.48 and its 200 day moving average is $33.21. Gentex Co. has a 12 month low of $27.86 and a 12 month high of $37.58. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.92.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.15). Gentex had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 17.87%. The firm had revenue of $572.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.28 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.40%.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

