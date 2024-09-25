Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 18,664 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Intech Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,664 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 2nd quarter worth $284,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Hershey during the second quarter valued at about $1,106,000. Miramar Capital LLC grew its holdings in Hershey by 17.6% during the second quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 58,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,802,000 after purchasing an additional 8,810 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in Hershey by 13.4% in the second quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 14,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 10.3% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 34,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,323,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares during the period. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Hershey from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Hershey from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Hershey from $191.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Argus downgraded Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hershey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.61.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total transaction of $286,245.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,531,729.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total transaction of $286,245.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,228 shares in the company, valued at $6,531,729.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.17, for a total transaction of $107,153.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,912.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE HSY opened at $193.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $196.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.09. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $178.82 and a one year high of $211.92. The company has a market capitalization of $39.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 45.36%. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $1.37 dividend. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 54.31%.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Further Reading

