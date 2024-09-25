Intech Investment Management LLC Takes $1.14 Million Position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 73,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,139,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the first quarter valued at $89,000. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Sabra Health Care REIT Stock Performance

Shares of SBRA opened at $18.97 on Wednesday. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.83 and a 12-month high of $19.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 94.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.37.

Sabra Health Care REIT Dividend Announcement

Sabra Health Care REIT ( NASDAQ:SBRA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $176.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.54 million. Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 7.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 600.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Citigroup upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.30.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SBRA

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

(Free Report)

As of September 30, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 377 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 240 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 43 senior housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 61 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 18 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 12 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 10 other loans), five preferred equity investments and two investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.