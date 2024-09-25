Intech Investment Management LLC Takes Position in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 72,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DV. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in DoubleVerify in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,268,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 813.2% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 4,017,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,255,000 after acquiring an additional 3,577,575 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify in the second quarter worth $54,099,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in DoubleVerify by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,510,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,477,000. Institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DV opened at $17.58 on Wednesday. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.88 and a 1 year high of $43.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 46.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DoubleVerify ( NYSE:DV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $155.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.78 million. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 5.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

DV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their price target on DoubleVerify from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DoubleVerify presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.18.

Insider Transactions at DoubleVerify

In other DoubleVerify news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 1,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total transaction of $35,562.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,558,650.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 5,292 shares of company stock worth $104,835 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

