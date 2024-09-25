Intech Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,936 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in Griffon by 0.5% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 39,526 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Griffon by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 17,753 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Griffon by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 14,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Griffon by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,074 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Griffon by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 842 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Griffon news, CEO Ronald J. Kramer sold 100,000 shares of Griffon stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $6,226,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,260,746 shares in the company, valued at $140,754,045.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ronald J. Kramer sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $6,226,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,260,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,754,045.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ronald J. Kramer sold 39,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $2,748,467.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,221,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,571,574.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 209,251 shares of company stock worth $13,658,297. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Griffon Stock Performance

NYSE GFF opened at $69.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.71, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 1.29. Griffon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.33 and a fifty-two week high of $77.99.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.07). Griffon had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 96.05%. The firm had revenue of $647.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Griffon Co. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Griffon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 28th. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GFF. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Griffon in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Griffon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Griffon from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.50.

About Griffon

(Free Report)

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

