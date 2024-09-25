Integrated Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTV) Short Interest Down 66.7% in September

Integrated Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTV – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Integrated Ventures Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS INTV remained flat at $0.99 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,347. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 3.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.03 and its 200 day moving average is $1.12. Integrated Ventures has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $2.40.
Integrated Ventures Company Profile
