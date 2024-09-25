Integrated Wellness Acquisition Corp (NYSE:WEL) Major Shareholder Wolverine Asset Management Llc Sells 3,000 Shares

Integrated Wellness Acquisition Corp (NYSE:WEL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Wolverine Asset Management Llc sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.77, for a total transaction of $35,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 423,185 shares in the company, valued at $4,980,887.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Integrated Wellness Acquisition Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE WEL traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.81. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,880. Integrated Wellness Acquisition Corp has a 1 year low of $10.95 and a 1 year high of $12.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Integrated Wellness Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berkley W R Corp lifted its position in shares of Integrated Wellness Acquisition by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 297,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,387,000 after buying an additional 99,480 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in Integrated Wellness Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $1,773,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Integrated Wellness Acquisition by 9.7% in the second quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 121,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 10,728 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Integrated Wellness Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $631,000. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Integrated Wellness Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $341,000. 82.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integrated Wellness Acquisition Company Profile

Integrated Wellness Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the health, nutrition, fitness, wellness, and beauty sectors.

