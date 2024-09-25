Intelligent Group Limited (NASDAQ:INTJ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Intelligent Group Limited (NASDAQ:INTJ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a drop of 77.3% from the August 31st total of 25,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 51,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Intelligent Group Price Performance

INTJ stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.92. The company had a trading volume of 17,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,467. Intelligent Group has a 52-week low of $0.83 and a 52-week high of $7.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intelligent Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Intelligent Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Intelligent Group Limited (NASDAQ:INTJ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.14% of Intelligent Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Intelligent Group Company Profile

Intelligent Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides financial public relations services in the Hong Kong. The company offers financial PR services, such as creating multi-stakeholder communications programs, arranging press conferences and interviews, participating in the preparation of news releases and shareholders' meetings, monitoring news publications, identifying shareholders, targeting potential investors, organizing corporate events, and implementing crisis management policies and procedures.

