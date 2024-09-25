Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) Short Interest Update

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,050,000 shares, an increase of 366.9% from the August 31st total of 1,510,000 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,930,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Inter & Co, Inc.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 37,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 11,949 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Inter & Co, Inc. by 301.9% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 41,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 31,400 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Inter & Co, Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $180,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 101,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 32,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at $346,000. Institutional investors own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Inter & Co, Inc. in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.80 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on Inter & Co, Inc. from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Inter & Co, Inc. Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Inter & Co, Inc. stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.70. 650,547 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,439,151. Inter & Co, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.52 and a fifty-two week high of $7.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.30 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The business had revenue of $283.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.62 million. Inter & Co, Inc. had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 7.85%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Inter & Co, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Inter & Co, Inc.

Inter & Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking and spending, investments, insurance brokerage businesses. The company's Banking & Spending segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services.

