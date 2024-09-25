InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 838,163 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 12,291 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $97,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in InterDigital in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of InterDigital in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of InterDigital by 50.8% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 368 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 38.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in InterDigital during the first quarter valued at $64,000. 99.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of InterDigital stock opened at $138.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. InterDigital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.65 and a fifty-two week high of $141.00. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.39.

InterDigital ( NASDAQ:IDCC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $3.77. InterDigital had a return on equity of 44.57% and a net margin of 37.99%. The company had revenue of $223.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.63 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that InterDigital, Inc. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. This is a boost from InterDigital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.47%.

In other InterDigital news, Director Derek K. Aberle sold 2,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total transaction of $269,472.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,026,681.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Derek K. Aberle sold 2,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total transaction of $269,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,026,681.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Kritzmacher sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.72, for a total transaction of $346,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,279 shares in the company, valued at $2,813,102.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IDCC. StockNews.com raised InterDigital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on InterDigital from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th.

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

