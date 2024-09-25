International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 534,338 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 87,616 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $92,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 6.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,152,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,833,642,000 after purchasing an additional 5,546,855 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,796,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $829,431,000 after buying an additional 304,390 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 151.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,515,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $671,352,000 after buying an additional 2,118,165 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,788,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $341,445,000 after buying an additional 81,887 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 8.8% in the second quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,578,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,029,000 after acquiring an additional 127,892 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Price Performance

IBM opened at $221.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $203.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.70. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $135.87 and a 1-year high of $221.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $197.98 and a 200-day moving average of $184.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.12.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.27. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.59% and a net margin of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $15.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. International Business Machines's quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 75.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of International Business Machines to a "moderate sell" rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $188.60.

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

