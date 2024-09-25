International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Trading Up 0.2%

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $221.76 and last traded at $221.51. 380,586 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 4,238,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $220.97.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IBM shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Hsbc Global Res raised International Business Machines to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.60.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.70.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $15.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.62 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.59% and a net margin of 13.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.65%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter worth $36,000. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

