International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, an increase of 273.7% from the August 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 147,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ICAGY traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $5.39. The stock had a trading volume of 161,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,494. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.28 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.61 and a 200-day moving average of $4.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.20.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.03 billion. International Consolidated Airlines Group had a return on equity of 126.83% and a net margin of 8.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Consolidated Airlines Group will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.0671 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. International Consolidated Airlines Group’s dividend payout ratio is 1.66%.

ICAGY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded International Consolidated Airlines Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded International Consolidated Airlines Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, HSBC cut International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, the United States, and rest of the world. It also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance, tour operation, air freight operations, call centre, ground handling, trustee, retail, IT, finance, procurement, storage and custody, aircraft technical assistance, human resources support, and airport infrastructure development services; and manages airline loyalty programmes.

