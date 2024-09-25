International Isotopes (OTCMKTS:INIS) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.03

International Isotopes Inc. (OTCMKTS:INIS – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.03 and traded as high as $0.04. International Isotopes shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 26,295 shares traded.
International Isotopes Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.
About International Isotopes
International Isotopes Inc manufactures and sells nuclear medicine calibration and reference standards, cobalt-60 products, and radiopharmaceutical and radiochemical contract manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nuclear Medicine Standards, Cobalt Products, Radiochemical Products, and Fluorine Products.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than International Isotopes
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Should You Invest in Treasury Bills?
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Analysts Think There’s Still Time to Get in on Edgewise, Up 332%
- What is a Dividend King?
- 3 Stocks Raising Dividends 4X Higher Than Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for International Isotopes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Isotopes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.