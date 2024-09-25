InterPrivate II Acquisition (NYSEARCA:IPVA) Shares Up 0.1%

InterPrivate II Acquisition Corp. (NYSEARCA:IPVA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.88 and last traded at $8.81. 10,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 42,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.80.

InterPrivate II Acquisition Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.27 and its 200-day moving average is $1.50.

InterPrivate II Acquisition Company Profile

InterPrivate II Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the auto-tech and mobility, business services, consumer, retail, e-commerce, industrial technology sectors.

