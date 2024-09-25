InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 27th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0315 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.
InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust stock remained flat at C$12.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 159,739 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,883. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.59. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$11.43 and a 1 year high of C$14.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$12.68 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.53. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -641.00 and a beta of 1.14.
