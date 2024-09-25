Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.
Intrum AB (publ) Stock Performance
Intrum AB (publ) stock remained flat at $4.82 during midday trading on Wednesday. Intrum AB has a 12-month low of $1.21 and a 12-month high of $7.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.19.
Intrum AB (publ) Company Profile
