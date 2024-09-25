Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Intrum AB (publ) Stock Performance

Intrum AB (publ) stock remained flat at $4.82 during midday trading on Wednesday. Intrum AB has a 12-month low of $1.21 and a 12-month high of $7.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.19.

Intrum AB (publ) Company Profile

Featured Stories

Intrum AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides credit management services in Europe and internationally. The company offers credit optimization services, including credit monitoring, credit decision, factoring, and credit information services; and debt collection comprising surveillance and purchase services.

