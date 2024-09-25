Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lowered its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,767 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 25,256 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in Intuit were worth $76,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth about $819,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,716 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Trading Down 0.6 %

INTU stock opened at $638.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $635.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $630.96. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $473.56 and a one year high of $676.62. The stock has a market cap of $178.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.24.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.14. Intuit had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 14.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 862 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.03, for a total value of $535,327.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,384,755.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 2,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $637.19, for a total value of $1,568,124.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,453,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,111,853,974.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.03, for a total value of $535,327.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,384,755.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,548 shares of company stock worth $33,604,124 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on INTU shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $745.00 to $740.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $690.00 to $795.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $770.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $720.37.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Intuit

About Intuit

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.