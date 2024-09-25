Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,300 shares, a decline of 67.9% from the August 31st total of 137,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 712,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,042,000. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 266,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,567,000 after buying an additional 8,254 shares during the last quarter. LM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,836,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 196.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 108,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after buying an additional 3,597 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSCO traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.11. The stock had a trading volume of 393,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,867. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.66 and a one year high of $21.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.06.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.