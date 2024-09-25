Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMV) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMVGet Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a growth of 255.8% from the August 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ BSMV traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.27. 10,480 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,649. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.68 and a 1 year high of $21.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSMV. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $152,000. Bill Few Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 12,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter.

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2031. BSMV was launched on Sep 15, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

