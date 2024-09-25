Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) Shares Gap Down to $35.74

Shares of Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $35.74, but opened at $34.62. Invesco China Technology ETF shares last traded at $34.63, with a volume of 44,454 shares changing hands.

Invesco China Technology ETF Trading Down 2.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $660.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Invesco China Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $335,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco China Technology ETF by 1,070.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,257,000 after acquiring an additional 88,821 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Invesco China Technology ETF by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 63,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 12,613 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF by 182.5% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 33,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 21,623 shares during the period. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco China Technology ETF by 81.9% in the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 8,268 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco China Technology ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

