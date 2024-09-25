Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 800.0% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its position in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 7,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $332,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF in the second quarter valued at about $377,000. Park Edge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,466,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,350,000.

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Stock Performance

IPKW stock traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $42.29. 2,762 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,544. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.55. Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $33.19 and a 12-month high of $42.87. The stock has a market cap of $93.04 million, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.93.

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.363 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%.

The Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (IPKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies that have reduced their outstanding shares by at least 5% in the past year. IPKW was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

