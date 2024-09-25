Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,000 shares, an increase of 1,867.7% from the August 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance
Shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.72. The company had a trading volume of 47,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,108. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $15.82 and a one year high of $19.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.58. The firm has a market cap of $906.53 million, a PE ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.94.
Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.213 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF
About Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF
The Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of foreign securities with high dividend growth. PID was launched on Sep 15, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.
See Also
