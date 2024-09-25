Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,000 shares, an increase of 1,867.7% from the August 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.72. The company had a trading volume of 47,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,108. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $15.82 and a one year high of $19.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.58. The firm has a market cap of $906.53 million, a PE ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.94.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.213 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF

About Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PID. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Investmark Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.28% of the company’s stock.

The Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of foreign securities with high dividend growth. PID was launched on Sep 15, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

