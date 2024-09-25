Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 25th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 7th.

Invesco Mortgage Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 23.4% annually over the last three years. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 53.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Invesco Mortgage Capital to earn $2.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.8%.

Shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.13. 987,956 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,028,114. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.04. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a 12 month low of $6.34 and a 12 month high of $10.20.

Invesco Mortgage Capital ( NYSE:IVR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.11. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a negative net margin of 9.40% and a positive return on equity of 59.85%. The firm had revenue of $68.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Invesco Mortgage Capital will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IVR. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Invesco Mortgage Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests, finances, and manages mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

