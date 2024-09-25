Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQS) Short Interest Update

Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 77.8% from the August 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

QQQS traded down $0.55 on Wednesday, hitting $26.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,487. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.05. Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF has a 12 month low of $19.91 and a 12 month high of $29.09.

Get Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF alerts:

Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a $0.114 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. This is a boost from Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF

About Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF ( NASDAQ:QQQS Free Report ) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 6.65% of Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ Future Gen 200 ETF (QQQS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Innovators Completion Cap index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 200 NASDAQ-listed stocks selected based on the value of their patent portfolios. The portfolio excludes the largest 200 stocks listed on NASDAQ.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.