Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQS) Short Interest Update

Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 77.8% from the August 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF Stock Down 2.1 %
QQQS traded down $0.55 on Wednesday, hitting $26.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,487. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.05. Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF has a 12 month low of $19.91 and a 12 month high of $29.09.
Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a $0.114 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. This is a boost from Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF
About Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF
The Invesco NASDAQ Future Gen 200 ETF (QQQS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Innovators Completion Cap index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 200 NASDAQ-listed stocks selected based on the value of their patent portfolios. The portfolio excludes the largest 200 stocks listed on NASDAQ.
