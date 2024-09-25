Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) Short Interest Update

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decrease of 69.9% from the August 31st total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Almitas Capital LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 153,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,666,000 after buying an additional 3,765 shares during the period. Whitebox Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 212.9% during the second quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 127,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 86,489 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 274.4% in the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 118,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 87,164 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 6,257 shares during the period. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 61,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

VPV traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.26. 29,331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,570. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $8.58 and a one year high of $11.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.61.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0667 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

