Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Sfmg LLC

Sfmg LLC cut its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises about 0.5% of Sfmg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $5,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth $293,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 14.1% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 16,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 5.8% in the first quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 42,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC now owns 88,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 18,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.5 %

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $485.37 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $342.35 and a 52 week high of $503.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $467.59 and a 200-day moving average of $459.22.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.677 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

