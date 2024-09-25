Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Trading Up 0.3%

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $487.79 and last traded at $487.00. 6,240,177 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 39,955,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $485.37.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.0 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $467.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $459.22.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.677 dividend. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Mechanics Financial Corp bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 800.0% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 72 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

