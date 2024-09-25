Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Trading Up 0.3%

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $487.79 and last traded at $487.00. 6,240,177 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 39,955,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $485.37.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $467.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $459.22.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.677 dividend. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd.
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
