Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by Wick Capital Partners LLC

Wick Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises about 1.2% of Wick Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Wick Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RSP. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 107.5% in the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth $41,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $177.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $171.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.26. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $133.34 and a one year high of $178.82. The firm has a market cap of $59.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.