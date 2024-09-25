Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 44,099 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 410% compared to the typical volume of 8,653 put options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $4,965,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 5,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 53,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,410,000 after purchasing an additional 17,785 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,258,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $177.40. 1,394,479 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,234,837. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $133.34 and a 52-week high of $178.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.26. The company has a market capitalization of $59.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

