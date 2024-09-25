Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 1,593,622 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 219% from the previous session’s volume of 500,296 shares.The stock last traded at $88.24 and had previously closed at $88.63.

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.36. The firm has a market cap of $624.87 million, a P/E ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 1.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPHB. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 6,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 3,039 shares during the last quarter. Fischer Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $9,000,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 4th quarter worth $6,122,000. XML Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 3,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 698.6% during the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (SPHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Beta index. The fund tracks a beta-weighted index of the 100 highest-beta stocks in the S&P 500. SPHB was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

