Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 72,944 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 165% from the previous session’s volume of 27,511 shares.The stock last traded at $115.10 and had previously closed at $115.78.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $779.75 million, a P/E ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $112.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,917,000 after acquiring an additional 6,025 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 326,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,285,000 after acquiring an additional 77,514 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter worth $318,000.

About Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF

RevenueShares Mid Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (S&P 400) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 400 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Mid Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 400.

