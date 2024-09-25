Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (NASDAQ:PSCU) Short Interest Update

Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (NASDAQ:PSCU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 90.0% from the August 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:PSCU traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $59.76. The company had a trading volume of 559 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,768. The company has a market capitalization of $16.14 million, a PE ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.93. Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF has a 52 week low of $46.76 and a 52 week high of $60.92.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.196 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. This is a boost from Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF Company Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Utilities Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Utilities & Telecom Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of United States utility companies.

