Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,500 shares, a growth of 280.1% from the August 31st total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 136,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 661.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. 38.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Stock Performance

VGM traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.49. 199,569 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,879. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.09. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a 12-month low of $8.15 and a 12-month high of $10.70.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Dividend Announcement

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0646 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.39%.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

