InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJV) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Sep 25th, 2024

InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJVGet Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 320.0% from the August 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of BSJV stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $27.08. 7,632 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,815. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.63 and a 200 day moving average of $26.24. InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.83 and a fifty-two week high of $27.23.

InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new position in InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Finally, 4Thought Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.0% during the second quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter.

About InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2031. BSJV was launched on Sep 20, 2023 and is issued by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.