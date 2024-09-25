InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJV) Short Interest Update

InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJV – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 320.0% from the August 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of BSJV stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $27.08. 7,632 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,815. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.63 and a 200 day moving average of $26.24. InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.83 and a fifty-two week high of $27.23.

InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new position in InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Finally, 4Thought Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.0% during the second quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter.

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2031. BSJV was launched on Sep 20, 2023 and is issued by Invesco.

