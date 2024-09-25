Invinity Energy Systems (LON:IES) Hits New 1-Year Low at $9.00

Shares of Invinity Energy Systems plc (LON:IES – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 9 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 9.20 ($0.12), with a volume of 280719 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.25 ($0.12).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 40 ($0.54) price target on shares of Invinity Energy Systems in a research note on Monday, September 9th.

Get Invinity Energy Systems alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on IES

Invinity Energy Systems Stock Performance

About Invinity Energy Systems

The firm has a market cap of £40.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.23 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 19.10 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 21.42.

(Get Free Report)

Invinity Energy Systems plc manufactures and sells vanadium flow batteries (VFB) for energy storage solutions in the United Kingdom, Canada, the United States, Australia, and China. It also offers electric related services. The company provides batteries for energy storage for utilities and developers, commercial and industrial, and off-grid and microgrid applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invinity Energy Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invinity Energy Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.