iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Shares Gap Down to $2.44

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.44, but opened at $2.34. iQIYI shares last traded at $2.38, with a volume of 3,418,692 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on IQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on iQIYI from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Nomura Securities raised shares of iQIYI to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.80 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Benchmark downgraded shares of iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, HSBC lowered iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $4.70 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, iQIYI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.45.

iQIYI Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.05.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). iQIYI had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that iQIYI, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in iQIYI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,853,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iQIYI by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 19,194,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,669,000 after purchasing an additional 467,032 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the 1st quarter worth about $741,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in iQIYI by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 37,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 11,679 shares during the period. 52.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About iQIYI

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

