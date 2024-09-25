IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Acquired by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 8.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,072 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in IQVIA by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,263,944 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $825,416,000 after purchasing an additional 30,014 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in IQVIA by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,191,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $807,183,000 after purchasing an additional 193,304 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in IQVIA by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,510,685 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $634,927,000 after purchasing an additional 92,293 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in IQVIA by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,138,802 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $540,882,000 after purchasing an additional 143,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in IQVIA by 339.6% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,067,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $478,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,003 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other IQVIA news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.33, for a total value of $320,229.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,812,302.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IQV. UBS Group increased their price target on IQVIA from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $251.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.00.

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $239.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $241.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.69. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.42 and a 52-week high of $261.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.49.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.07. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. IQVIA’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

