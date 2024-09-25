iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Shares Purchased by Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 51.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 7,067.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,070,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,099,000 after acquiring an additional 4,013,707 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,893,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,436,000 after purchasing an additional 481,976 shares during the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp lifted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 27.5% in the first quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,644,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,597,000 after acquiring an additional 354,872 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 48.7% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,349,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,876,000 after acquiring an additional 441,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 10,223.1% in the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,291,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,504 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SGOV opened at $100.67 on Wednesday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.04 and a 52-week high of $100.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.53.

