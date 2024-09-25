iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Holdings Lifted by Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. WestEnd Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of SHY opened at $83.29 on Wednesday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.62 and a 12-month high of $83.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.64 and its 200-day moving average is $81.87.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend
About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Biohaven Stock Soars on Drug Trial Results: Time to Jump In?
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Is AMD a Legitimate Threat to NVIDIA? What Investors Should Watch
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Novo Nordisk’s Setback Won’t Last: A Game-Changing Drug Emerges
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.