iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 93,945 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 26% from the previous session’s volume of 74,651 shares.The stock last traded at $71.06 and had previously closed at $71.63.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.12 and a 200-day moving average of $64.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.71.

Get iShares Asia 50 ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Asia 50 ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 44,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Company Profile

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Asia 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Asia 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.