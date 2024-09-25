iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Announces $0.20 Dividend

iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.2005 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th.
iShares Biotechnology ETF Trading Down 1.7 %
IBB traded down $2.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,004,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,513,534. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $111.83 and a 52 week high of $150.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $145.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.72.
iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile
