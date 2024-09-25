iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) Shares Gap Down to $30.40

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.40, but opened at $29.44. iShares China Large-Cap ETF shares last traded at $29.45, with a volume of 11,255,226 shares changing hands.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares China Large-Cap ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FXI. Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 10,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 291.4% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 23,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

About iShares China Large-Cap ETF

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

