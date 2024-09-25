iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USCL) Declares $0.22 Dividend

iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USCL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.2235 per share on Monday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th.
iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:USCL traded down $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.10. The stock had a trading volume of 95,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,983. iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $48.39 and a 12-month high of $68.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.79.
About iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF
