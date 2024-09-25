iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USCL) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USCL – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 95,030 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,166% from the previous session’s volume of 7,504 shares.The stock last traded at $68.40 and had previously closed at $68.48.

iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.79.

About iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF

(Get Free Report)

The iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF (USCL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap US companies selected as leaders in their respective GICS sectors in managing the transition to a low carbon economy, as determined by MSCI.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.