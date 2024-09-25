iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 206,400 shares, a growth of 254.0% from the August 31st total of 58,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 351,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISTB. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $568,000. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,812,000. Cim LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 518,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,117,000 after acquiring an additional 27,104 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 30.5% during the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.69. 166,123 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 409,568. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $45.37 and a 1 year high of $48.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.07.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1598 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.